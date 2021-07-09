Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson earned his nickname as an MMA prodigy who became a fighter because his dad loved Elvis and went 62-0 before signing for UFC
Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson was a mixed martial arts phenomenon before his UFC career began. Now he finds himself chasing the accolades that support his early potential. It's hard to believe Thompson, who fights Gilbert Burns in the co-main event at UFC 264, is 38now, but the nickname 'Wonderboy' isn't just something cute or clever. No, […]