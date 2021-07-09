Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has an incredible net worth, having earned £500m over four years - but Danish team-mate Martin Brathwaite’s business ventures run him closeFull Article
Martin Braithwaite is Barcelona's second-richest player after Lionel Messi
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Denmark striker Braithwaite went from Middlesbrough flop to Messi's team-mate
Martin Braithwaite failed to deliver during his time in the Championship with Middlesbrough, but he is now a Barcelona player and..
Daily Star