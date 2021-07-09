“They play with great energy and great style” – England boss Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane preview Euro final against Italy (Video)

England and Italy are set to battle it out for the European crown on Sunday. Here’s what England manager Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane had to say about it. 🗣”It is the biggest possible test.” Gareth Southgate & Harry Kane preview playing #ITA in the Euro2020 final pic.twitter.com/nsKaZO0UL0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 8, […]