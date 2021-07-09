Copa America 2021 final: Argentina v Brazil match preview
Lionel Messi has the chance to win his first major tournament with Argentina when they meet Brazil in the final of Copa America on Saturday.Full Article
Brazil will look to defend the crown Saturday night as Neymar and Messi each seek their first Copa America title
Interestingly, the two have played against each other merely once in club competition and that was way back in 2011. That was a..