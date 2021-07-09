Wimbledon 2021: Ashleigh Barty faces Karolina Pliskova in women's final
Published
Ashleigh Barty says she "couldn't be more rapt" to play her first SW19 final on the 50th anniversary of her idol Evonne Goolagong Cawley's maiden win.Full Article
Published
Ashleigh Barty says she "couldn't be more rapt" to play her first SW19 final on the 50th anniversary of her idol Evonne Goolagong Cawley's maiden win.Full Article
The 25-year-old Ashleigh Barty beat 29-year-old Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in three sets, bringing home the first..
Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova could not overcome world number one Ashleigh Barty as she finished runner-up in her first..