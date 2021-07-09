Wimbledon 2021: Ashleigh Barty faces Karolina Pliskova in women's final

Wimbledon 2021: Ashleigh Barty faces Karolina Pliskova in women's final

BBC Sport

Published

Ashleigh Barty says she "couldn't be more rapt" to play her first SW19 final on the 50th anniversary of her idol Evonne Goolagong Cawley's maiden win.

Full Article