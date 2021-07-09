Poirier, McGregor make weight for UFC 264 clash
Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor both successfully made weight Friday morning ahead of their highly anticipated trilogy bout at UFC 264 Saturday night in Las Vegas.Full Article
‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor will settle his trilogy with Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas on Saturday, but the former two-weight..