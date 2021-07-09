It’s Novak Djokovic vs. Matteo Berrettini in Wimbledon Final
Published
Djokovic, the world’s top player, has a chance to get one title closer to a Grand Slam. His Italian opponent has the opportunity to play spoiler.Full Article
The men’s Wimbledon showpiece is set after two entertaining semi-finals.Matteo Berrettini dazzled in a four-set win over Hubert..
We know, of course, that Novak Djokovic can lose matches at Wimbledon, and he can lose at other Grand Slam tournaments, too,..