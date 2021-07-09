Boxer Chris Eubank Jr has taken to Twitter to say goodbye to his brother Sebastian after the fellow boxer tragically died while on a beach in Dubai earlier this weekFull Article
Chris Eubank Jr breaks silence after brother Sebastian's tragic death in Dubai
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tributes pour in for boxer Sebastian Eubank after tragic beach death
Tributes have poured in following the tragic death of Sebastian Eubank, the son of Chris Eubank Snr, from the boxing world, after..
Daily Star