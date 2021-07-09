Djokovic to face Italy's Berrettini in Wimbledon final
Published
The victories keep adding up for Novak Djokovic: 20 in a row at Wimbledon since the start of the 2018 tournament, 20 in a row in all Grand…Full Article
Published
The victories keep adding up for Novak Djokovic: 20 in a row at Wimbledon since the start of the 2018 tournament, 20 in a row in all Grand…Full Article
We know, of course, that Novak Djokovic can lose matches at Wimbledon, and he can lose at other Grand Slam tournaments, too,..
Roger Federer’s pursuit of more Wimbledon glory ended as he was soundly beaten by 14th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the..