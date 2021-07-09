Raptors' Nick Nurse sued by former agent for breach of contract: report
Published
NBA agent Warren LeGarie has filed a civil lawsuit against Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse for breach of contract, USA Today reported Friday.Full Article
Published
NBA agent Warren LeGarie has filed a civil lawsuit against Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse for breach of contract, USA Today reported Friday.Full Article
Prominent agent Warren LeGarie said in the civil suit, Nurse 'failed to pay Plaintiffs the amounts due under the representation..