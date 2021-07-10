Report: Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark charged with felony possession of an assault weapon
Frank Clark was charged by the L.A. County District Attorney's office with felony possession of an assault weapon stemming from a March incident.
Los Angeles prosecutors on Friday charged Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark with one felony weapons violation stemming from his..
Clark is facing charges for his March arrest in L.A.