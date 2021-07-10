At Wimbledon, Men’s Final Takes a Back Seat to England vs. Italy
In London, Novak Djokovic’s attempt at a third Grand Slam title on Sunday is but an opening act for the European Championship match starring England and Italy.Full Article
A soccer-mad dad who owns a jumbo collection of football shirts is banking on his 'lucky England jersey' to help the Three Lions..
England ended a 55 year wait by defeating stubborn Denmark 2-1 after extra time to reach its first major tournament final since..