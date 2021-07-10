Keys to the Wimbledon men's final: How Matteo Berrettini can compete with Novak Djokovic
How will Matteo Berrettini handle the pressure? And can Novak Djokovic be stopped? Patrick McEnroe breaks down the men's final.Full Article
The men’s Wimbledon showpiece is set after two entertaining semi-finals.Matteo Berrettini dazzled in a four-set win over Hubert..
We know, of course, that Novak Djokovic can lose matches at Wimbledon, and he can lose at other Grand Slam tournaments, too,..