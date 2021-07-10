‘Save us Roberto’ – Scottish newspaper turns Mancini into William Wallace and throws weight behind Italy ahead of Euro 2020 final clash against England
Published
A Scottish newspaper has thrown it’s support behind Italy ahead of the Euro 2020 final showdown with England. Glasgow-based publication The National has called on Roberto Mancini ‘to save Scotland’, depicting the Italy manager as national icon William Wallace, who triumphed over the English in the late-13th century. Gareth Southgate’s men are making their final […]Full Article