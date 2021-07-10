Ashleigh Barty took a break from tennis and became a cricketer but has now achieved her childhood dream and ended Australia Wimbledon hoodoo with title win at SW19
Published
Ashleigh Barty is the women’s singles champion for the first time at Wimbledon after getting the better of Karolina Pliskova at Centre Court. Her 6-3 6-7 (4) 6-4 win makes her the first Australian woman to win the title since her mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980. Barty started at breakneck speed, winning the first […]Full Article