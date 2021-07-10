Wimbledon 2021: 'A destiny fulfilled' as Ashleigh Barty wins Wimbledon
Watch the moment Australia's Ashleigh Barty wins Wimbledon after beating the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in three sets.Full Article
