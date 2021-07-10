News24.com | Phil Foden could miss Euro 2020 final with foot injury
England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed Phil Foden could miss Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy after suffering a foot injury.Full Article
Foden is almost certain to miss out on the Euro 2020 final after he was unable to play any part in England's final training session..