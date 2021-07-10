Atlanta Falcons' Barkevious Mingo arrested for alleged 'indecency with a child'

Atlanta Falcons' Barkevious Mingo arrested for alleged 'indecency with a child'

USATODAY.com

Published

Atlanta Falcons' linebacker Barkevious Mingo was arrested for alleged 'indecency with a child.' He posted $25,000 bond and was released from custody.

Full Article