James Maddison trending as Arsenal fans get excited by transfer update
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Arsenal given 'really complicated' update on James Maddison
Leicester City star James Maddison is said to be attracting transfer attention from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea
Leicester Mercury
James Maddison has got Arsenal fans excited over possible transfer move
Arsenal news includes fan reaction to a social media post regarding James Maddison amid talk of joining the Gunners in the summer..
Football.london