Dricus Du Plessis lands huge knockout in UFC 264 prelims before Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier and South African tells Dana White how to pronounce his name
Dricus Du Plessis got the UFC 264 prelims underway in spectacular style with a devastating knockout against Trevin Giles. The South African middleweight put in an impressive performance that ended with a second round knockout. The first round had been fairly even with Du Plessis edging it on the scorecards with both fighters trading blows.