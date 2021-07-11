Neymar was visibly upset at the full-time whistle after Brazil lost 1-0 to Argentina in the final of the Copa America, with thanks to a goal from Angel Di MariaFull Article
Neymar breaks down in tears after failing to lead Brazil to Copa America win
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Neymar, Richarlison shut out by offsides call, Emiliano Martinez save
FOX Sports
Richarlison nearly tied up the game for Brazil in the Copa America Final, but an offsides call kept the score 1-0 Argentina. Brazil..
More coverage
Comparing Messi and Neymar’s records at major tournaments – PF
Team Talk
Brazil and Argentina's best face off in the Copa America final on Saturday night
-
Neymar makes HUGE statement on ‘friendship’ with Lionel Messi ahead of Argentina vs Brazil Copa America 2021 Final – check out
Zee News
-
Lionel Messi says THIS for Neymar ahead of Brazil-Argentina Copa America 2021 final
Zee News
-
Copa America final: Neymar vs Argentina, Messi vs Brazil
Indian Express
-
Brazil v Argentina final more than just Neymar v Messi
Brisbane Times