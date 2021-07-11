Dana White confirms Conor McGregor will undergo emergency surgery for ankle injury after suspected fracture against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 as he confirms Charles Oliveira fight for ‘The Diamond’
Published
Dana White revealed Conor McGregor will undergo emergency surgery as he suffered a potential leg fracture during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas. The Irishman started aggressively by targeting Poirier with leg kicks, but the American quickly capitalised after claiming to hear McGregor’s leg crack during one exchange. Poirier […]Full Article