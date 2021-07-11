Copa America 2021: Superb Angel di Maria goal helps Argentina beat Brazil
Watch highlights as a superb Angel Di Maria goal gives Argentina a 1-0 win over Brazil in the Copa America final in Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium.
Lionel Messi has expressed his happiness and relief at finally winning silverware with Argentina after Saturday’s Copa America..
Neymar was visibly upset at the full-time whistle after Brazil lost 1-0 to Argentina in the final of the Copa America, with thanks..