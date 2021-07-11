Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic beats Matteo Berrettini for 20th Grand Slam title

BBC Sport

Published

Novak Djokovic wins his sixth Wimbledon title and record-equalling 20th men's Grand Slam by fighting back to beat Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

