Scottish Open: Australia's Min Woo Lee takes title after play-off
Published
Australia's Min Woo Lee caps a compelling final day by defeating Matthew Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry in a play-off to win the Scottish Open.Full Article
Published
Australia's Min Woo Lee caps a compelling final day by defeating Matthew Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry in a play-off to win the Scottish Open.Full Article
Australia’s Min Woo Lee revealed he was inspired by Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic after beating Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas..
Australia’s Min Woo Lee defeated Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry in a play-off to win his second European Tour title in the..