Euro 2020 final stopped by 'streaker' who skips past 3 stewards in Wembley chase

Euro 2020 final stopped by 'streaker' who skips past 3 stewards in Wembley chase

Daily Star

Published

A topless streaker made his way onto the Wembley pitch and evaded stewards wearing football boots for a full minute in the closing stages of England's Euro 2020 final with Italy

Full Article