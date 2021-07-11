Gianluigi Donnarumma presented with Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament after penalty shoot-out heroics vs England but Gerard Pique suggests Federico Chiesa deserved award
Gianluigi Donnarumma won the Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament by helping Italy beat England in the final at Wembley. The goalkeeper saved two penalties from Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka to secure a 3-2 shootout win for the Azzurri on Sunday. On top of his penalty heroics, Donnarumma kept three clean sheets in seven