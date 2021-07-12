Leonardo Spinazzola hops to collect medal and celebrates on crutches as he refuses to let Achilles injury ruin party after Italy’s Euro 2020 victory over England
Injured Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola refused to let his Achilles tendon rupture get in the way of celebrations after Italy's Euro 2020 triumph over England on Sunday. Spinazzola, one of the stars of the tournament, was taken off during his side's quarter-final win against Belgium. His worst fears were later confirmed having had scans on […]