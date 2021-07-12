The Los Angeles Dodgers clawed their way back from down three runs and Max Muncy hit a walk-off three-run homer in a 7-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.Full Article
Max Muncy crushes walk-off three-run homer as Dodgers beat Diamondbacks, 7-4
