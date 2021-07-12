Led by Giannis, Bucks flip script in Game 3 win

Led by Giannis, Bucks flip script in Game 3 win

ESPN

Published

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo's 41 points, the Bucks climbed back into the best-of-seven NBA Finals by giving the Suns a taste of their own medicine in Sunday night's Game 3.

Full Article