The England football team felt "disgusted" when the players were subjected to "discriminatory abuse" on social media following the Euro Cup final loss.Full Article
Euro Cup: FA condemns racist abuse of players after England`s defeat to Italy
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
News24.com | England penalty-takers hit by 'disgusting' racist abuse
News24
England's Football Association said it was "appalled" and "disgusted" after racist trolls targeted Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho..
-
England 'disgusted' by racism aimed at players
ESPN
-
FA condemns racist abuse aimed at England players after Euro 2020 final loss
SoccerNews.com
-
Football Association condemns racist abuse of England players
Belfast Telegraph
-
FA ‘appalled’ after England players receive racist abuse following Italy defeat
Belfast Telegraph