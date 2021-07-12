Jul.12 - Mercedes is poised to announce the signing of George Russell for 2022 and beyond, according to a growing number of authoritative sources. British commentators Martin Brundle and David Croft, as well as 1996 world champion Damon Hill, all admit they are expecting the news to be made official at the British GP this.....check out full post »Full Article
Mercedes team set to announce Russell for next F1 season this week?
No Bottas-Russell announcement this week by Mercedes team
Jul.14 - Team sources, and even George Russell himself, have scotched rumours that Mercedes will make a driver announcement at..
