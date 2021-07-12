Nick Wright: The Bucks have stolen control of the series from Phoenix in Game 3 win | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game 3, and while Phoenix still leads the Finals 2-1, Nick Wright believes we're in for a Bucks' comeback. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points, 13 rebounds and had 6 assists, and Nick says that as long as Giannis continues to be dynamic, the Bucks' defense continues to challenge Devin Booker and Chris Paul, and at least one other Milwaukee player steps up to support Giannis on offense, this is the Bucks' Final to lose.