Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips became a surprise leader in the England team for his displays at Euro 2020, and he proved why in the seconds following Sunday’s shootout defeat to ItalyFull Article
England fans spot touching moment Kalvin Phillips runs to Bukayo Saka after miss
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kalvin Phillips the first to console Bukayo Saka after penalty miss for England
Arsenal star Bukayo Saka missed the decisive penalty for England against Italy and Kalvin Phillips was the first on the scene to..
Football.london