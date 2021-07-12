Texas Rangers' outfielder Joey Gallo tells Ben Verlander what he's looking forward to in the Home Run Derby and how he feels about his matchup with Colorado Rockies star Trevor Story.Full Article
Rangers' OF Joey Gallo on facing hometown Trevor Story in the Home Run Derby
