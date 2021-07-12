Back to Boat: Lightning celebrate in boat parade
Published
It's the third time in 10 months that the Tampa Bay region has celebrated a sports title with a boat parade.Full Article
Published
It's the third time in 10 months that the Tampa Bay region has celebrated a sports title with a boat parade.Full Article
ABC Action News anchor Paul La'Grone and reporter Sean Daly got some of the best seats in the house while riding along with the..
The Tampa Bay Lightning held a massive boat parade for the second year in a row to celebrate back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships