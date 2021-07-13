The Blues are reportedly read to make a whopping £150million offer for Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland, while Italy’s midfield maestro Jorginho is set to remain at the club despite transfer rumoursFull Article
Chelsea prepare £150m bid in Haaland pursuit as Jorginho commits to staying
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
