F1 star Lando Norris mugged of £40,000 watch at Wembley after England vs Italy shootout as James DeGale has Olympic gold medal and MBE stolen during Euro 2020 final
British F1 star Lando Norris was mugged at Wembley and had his £40,000 watch stolen after attending the Euro 2020 final as unsavoury incidents marred the game. The 21-year-old was unharmed in the incident which occurred after he had watched England’s penalty shootout defeat to Italy on Sunday night. A statement from the Formula 1 […]Full Article