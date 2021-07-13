Luke Shaw misses out as Raheem Sterling, Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker represent England in Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament, but no Cristiano Ronaldo or Paul Pogba as Italy stars dominate
England are well represented in the Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament, with Raheem Sterling, Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker all in there. However, there will be some surprise Luke Shaw was not named, with an injured Italy player in his place at left-back, with Cristiano Ronaldo and other superstars missed out. UEFA announced the […]Full Article