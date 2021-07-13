Paul Pogba says Bukayo Saka should hold his head high after England's Euro 2020

Paul Pogba says Bukayo Saka should hold his head high after England's Euro 2020

Football.london

Published

The Man Utd midfielder sent a message of support to Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, along with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, after the trio came in for abhorrent abuse on Sunday night

Full Article