Ian Poulter denied access to Wembley for Euro 2020 final despite £100k tickets

Ian Poulter denied access to Wembley for Euro 2020 final despite £100k tickets

Daily Star

Published

Ryder Cup hopeful Ian Poulter revealed his mad dash from Scotland to pick up his £100,000 tickets for the Euro 2020 final—only to be turned away and not let in until late in the game

Full Article