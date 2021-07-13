Marcus Rashford mural restored by artist with anti-racism protests planned in support of Manchester United star and other racially abused England teammates
The large mural of Marcus Rashford back home in Withington, Manchester has been repaired after it was vandalised, and it’s set to become the stage for a protest against racial abuse. The work of art had been defaced with offensive graffiti after the Manchester United forward missed a penalty in England’s shootout defeat to Italy […]Full Article