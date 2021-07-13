Shannon Sharpe: I agree with Khabib, Conor McGregor is no longer what he once was | UNDISPUTED

There's certainly no love lost between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. After McGregor's latest loss to Dustin Poirier, Khabib said, 'When money and fame come, these two things show who you are. And what has [McGregor] done? …With him, no, I don't believe [he'll return to the top]. Conor has good age [32], but what happened with his mind, legs -- this guy is finished, but he's good for promotion.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Khabib's comments towards McGregor.