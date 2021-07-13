Michael Appleton: Lincoln City boss diagnosed with testicular cancer
Published
Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton is diagnosed with testicular cancer and will have surgery on Wednesday.Full Article
Published
Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton is diagnosed with testicular cancer and will have surgery on Wednesday.Full Article
Michael Appleton, now at Lincoln City, will undergo an operation this week
The Imps boss will undergo an operation this week and is expected to be away from the club for around two weeks