Sebastian Eubank died from a ‘massive heart attack’ distraught widow claims, as autopsy reveals undiagnosed pre-existing health condition
Published
Chris Eubank’s son, Sebastian, died from a ‘massive heart attack’ whilst in the sea in Dubai, his widow has revealed. The untimely death, just days before Sebastian’s 30th birthday, sent shockwaves around the boxing fraternity. He was the third oldest of Eubank’s five children and was a boxer himself, fighting in the light heavyweight division, […]Full Article