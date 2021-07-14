Suns' Mikal Bridges, Bucks' Khris Middleton key X-factors in Game 4 of NBA Finals
Here's why Bridges and Middleton's matchup is key to victory in the NBA Finals Game 4 in Milwaukee on Wednesday.
Chris Broussard previews Phoenix vs. Milwaukee Game 4. Broussard says Deandre Ayton needs to stay on the floor for the Suns. Jrue..
Mikal Bridges was a key contributor for the Suns in their 118-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1.