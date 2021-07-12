NBA Finals schedule: Results, game times and TV info for Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns
Published
The NBA playoffs are in the home stretch as the Bucks and Suns battle for the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Check out the full schedule for the NBA Finals.
Published
The NBA playoffs are in the home stretch as the Bucks and Suns battle for the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Check out the full schedule for the NBA Finals.
The Phoenix Suns are at the brink of elimination after losing Game 5 at home to the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Milwaukee Bucks move to within one game of their first NBA title since 1971 with a 123-119 win over the Phoenix Suns.