Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smacked a home run in the All-Star Game and was named MVP of the game in a 5-2 AL win. At 22, he's the youngest MVP in Mid-Summer Classic history. He caught up with Tom Rinaldi after the game.Full Article
22-year-old Vladimir Guerrero Jr. named youngest All-Star Game MVP ever
Toronto's first baseman reminded everyone that Shohei Ohtani is not the only player having a dream season. Thanks to his towering..
"Dreams come true," Guerrero said. "Since I was a kid, I was thinking about this moment. I worked all my life very hard...
