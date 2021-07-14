22-year-old Vladimir Guerrero Jr. named youngest All-Star Game MVP ever

22-year-old Vladimir Guerrero Jr. named youngest All-Star Game MVP ever

FOX Sports

Published

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smacked a home run in the All-Star Game and was named MVP of the game in a 5-2 AL win. At 22, he's the youngest MVP in Mid-Summer Classic history. He caught up with Tom Rinaldi after the game.

Full Article