Harry Maguire’s dad left with suspected broken ribs after stampede inside Wembley at Euro 2020 final as Manchester United ace says he was ‘pleased kids didn’t go’
Published
Harry Maguire says his father has suspected broken ribs after being caught up in a stampede by ticketless fans at Wembley at the Euro 2020 final. The Manchester United ace’s dad was left struggling to breathe after the ugly scenes inside the stadium on Sunday night as England lost on penalties to Italy. Ticketless fans […]Full Article