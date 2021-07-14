Man United will officially announce Jadon Sancho’s £73m arrival from Borussia Dortmund with the skilful winger expected to return before the end of pre-season against EvertonFull Article
Jadon Sancho's expected Man Utd debut emerges as £73m transfer edges closer
